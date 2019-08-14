Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), speaks at the semiar (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-India People’s Friendship Festival has contributed to tightening the friendship between the two countries since it was first held 12 years ago, heard a seminar in Hanoi on August 14.Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), said the festival aims to enhance people-to-people exchange and promote traditional culture of each country.The VUFO will make all-out efforts to contribute to developing the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnamese and the peoples from countries worldwide, including India, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large, she said.Ha Minh Hue, Vice President of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association, said friendship associations in Vietnamese cities and provinces have constructively participated in friendship activities with India.He suggested selecting specific themes for these friendship activities, organising thematic workshops and mobilising the participation of the mass media in the work.Pallab Sengupta, Politburo member of the Communist Party of India and General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), highlighted the important role of the festival in cultural exchange between the two countries.Many Indian states have actively joined programmes and activities held during the previous editions of the festival, he said, suggesting the two sides diversify these activities in order to access people from all walks of life.The 10th Vietnam – India People’s Friendship Festival opened in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 13, attracting the attention of over 30 delegates from India.Themed ‘solidarity – friendship – development’, the event will last until August 18 across different venues, including Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, and Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA