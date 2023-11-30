Culture - Sports Exhibition to spotlight space of gong culture, Xoe dance Visitors will have a chance to gain an insight into the space of the gong culture in the Central Highlands and the art of Xoe dance of the Thai people, two UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage elements of Vietnam, at an exhibition to be held in Hanoi on December 1, according to organisers.

Culture - Sports Da Lat improves customer experiences with free music shows on public trains Train cars in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat are now offering free music performances in an attempt to improve customer experiences for passengers, especially foreign tourists, said Vo Minh Chanh, Chief of Da Lat Railway Station on November 27.