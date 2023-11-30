Festival honours Central Highlands’ cultural values
At the opening ceremony of the first culture, sports and tourism festival for ethnic groups in the Central Highlands (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) – A kaleidoscope of activities that honour the cultural values of the Central Highlands are being held during the first culture, sports and tourism festival for ethnic groups in the region that opened in Kon Tum province on November 29.
The event has drawn the participation of nearly 600 artisans, actors, actresses and athletes from the five Central Highlands localities of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong. It is an opportunity for the ethnic groups in the region to meet, promote cultural exchange, and share experience in the preservation and popularisation of their cultural space and festivals.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Public Security General To Lam affirmed that the Party and State have attached much importance to the comprehensive and sustainable development of the Central Highlands, with the Politburo’s issuance of a decree on orientations to branch out the socio-economic development ensure defence-security in the region by 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The Central Highlands is now home to a treasure trove of tangible and intangible cultural heritage items which hold historical values, including Rong house (a variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands), dai house (long house), lithophone, festivals associated with the “space of gong culture” which was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005, he stressed.
Minister of Public Security Genral To Lam speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hailing the efforts from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, local authorities, artisans, artists and ethnic people in the region to protect the cultural values, Lam expressed his hope wish that they will continue carrying out the Party and State’s policies on preserving standout cultural traits and historical relic sites, while harmonising economic and tourism development with cultural value preservation.
For his part, Secretary of the Kon Tum province Party Committee Duong Van Trang affirmed that the parties, authorities and people of the Central Highlands have absolute confidence in the Party’s leadership in the national renewal process, adding the region will strengthen solidarity, and capitalise on all opportunities to build the Central Highlands with stability and fast and sustainable development.
The three-day festival features many fascinating events, including introduction of traditional festivals and rituals of the region’s ethnic groups, exhibition of traditional cultural products, and competitions of traditional games such as tug-of-war and stick pushing./.