Videos Unique live art stage on Red River The much-awaited “Sacred Chèm Temple: The Flow of Essence” programme took place recently in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district as part of the 2023 Hanoi Creative Design Festival.

Videos UNESCO honors progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine Le Huu Trac, progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine, has been honoured as an eminent personality by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Culture - Sports Conference discusses protection of copyrights in film industry The Copyright Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a conference in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 22 to discuss the protection of copyrights in the film industry development process.

Culture - Sports Russian researcher honoured for contributing to Vietnamese literature Russian researcher Associate Professor and Dr Anatoly Sokolov of the Oriental Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been given an insignia “For the cause of literature and arts of Vietnam” for his Vietnamese studies.