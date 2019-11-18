Festival to highlight HCM City’s integration efforts
The “Ho Chi Minh City – development and integration” festival in 2015 (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The “Ho Chi Minh City – development and integration” festival is due to take place in the southern metropolis from November 29 to December 1 with various activities, a municipal official has said.
Tran Phuoc Anh, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of External Relations, said at a recent press conference that the festival will also create a venue where participating countries promote traditional culture and enhance their solidarity.
Activities within the festival will be held at the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street and the Bach Dang Wharf Park in district 1, including stalls displaying photos, objects, costumes and products of the countries.
HCM City’s culture, arts, tourism and handicrafts will be introduced through such as embroidered, sand, rice and lacquer paintings, ceramics and products made from wood, rattan and bamboo.
Besides, there will be exhibitions featuring the southern hub’s historical milestones as well as its cooperation with other cities worldwide in culture, economy and social affairs, the official added.
The highlight of the festival will be an exhibition showcasing outstanding models and initiatives of 24 districts in response to the campaign to fight littering in the city.
Festival-goers will be treated to cultural and art programmes like water puppetry, circus and martial art, among others./.