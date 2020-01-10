Fewer investors open new trading accounts in 2019
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The number of investors opening new accounts in 2019 fell from the previous year, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).
The number of new domestic trading accounts was about 187,800, an annual decline of 26 percent, VSD reported.
The number of foreign investors opening new accounts was more than 3,920, down 32 percent year on year.
The drop of newly opened trading accounts indicated investors were not confident in the Vietnamese stock market in 2019.
Despite the benchmark VN-Index growing by nearly 8 percent during the year, trading liquidity dropped sharply.
Average trading value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange was 4.13 trillion VND (178 million USD) per day, down 26 percent year on year.
Foreign investors net-bought a total of 6.62 trillion VND in HoSE-listed companies.
On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, average trading value was 408 billion VND per day, down nearly 48 percent on-year.
The total market value of the two stock exchanges was nearly 3.3 quadrillion VND at the end of 2019./.