Politics Vietnam, Algeria strengthen judicial cooperation Vietnam and Algeria signed an agreement on judicial cooperation programme for 2024-2025 period, during a recent two-day working visit by Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc to the North African country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Public security minister To Lam meets Chinese officials in China Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam met with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Beijing on September 14.

Politics PM receives outgoing Lao ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.