Vietnam receives over 50,000 balls that FIFA donates to support the country’s school football programme. (Photo: vff .org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam received over 50,000 balls that FIFA donates to support the country’s school football programme, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on December 2.

The balls will be given to 1,000 schools, over 20 federation members of the VFF, and football training centres for youth across the country.

In March this year, a working group from the VFF attended a workshop on football at schools held in Singapore. Appreciating Vietnam’s activities to promote football at schools, FIFA decided to donate the balls and funds to support schools in the country to develop school football programmes.

It is expected that in early 2024, the VFF will invite representatives of FIFA's school football project to Vietnam to join in handing over the balls and other activities in localities./.