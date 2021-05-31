FIFA rankings: Vietnam remains top of Southeast Asia
Hanoi (VNA) - The national men’s football team of Vietnam is ranked 92nd in the latest FIFA rankings, with 1,258 points, unchanged from April.
The country witnessed a strong surge in the rankings in the past decade, leaping by 45 spots from the 137th in 2010.
It topped Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand, world No 106, the Philippines (No 125) and Myanmar (No 139).
In Asia, world No. 28 Japan continued to lead the continental rankings, above Iran (world No. 31), the Republic of Korea (world No. 39), and Australia (world No. 41).
Belgium still topped the FIFA rankings, followed by France, Brazil, the UK, Portugal, and Spain.
The Vietnamese team left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 26 to play the remaining games of Group G in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
Vietnam are now at top of Group G with 11 points from five matches./.