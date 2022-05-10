Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.
In his conlusion at the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said participants reached consensus on solutions, guidelines and orientations on further renewing, consolidating and enforcing land-related laws and policies, firstly amending and supplementing the 2013 Land Law and relevant laws to tackle pending limitations and weaknesses in this field.
They also emphasised the need to intensify the leadership of the Party, the management of the State, and the supervising role of Fatherland Front Committees, socio-economic organisations and the public during the work.
The delegates gave comments on a report reviewing the 15-year implementation of the resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas adopted at the seventh plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee.
To carry forward the achievements, deal with shortcomings and fulfill targets and tasks set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the Party chief stressed that it is a must to be fully aware of the role and position of the strategy on agriculture, farmers and rural areas in national reform, construction and defence.
The industrialisation and modernisation of agriculture and rural areas is the top priority task of national industrialisation and modernisation, he said, noting that the State should invest more resources in this sphere.
Agricultural and rural development is the responsibility of the entire Party and people, and the key task of the whole political system, the leader reiterated.
The meeting also looked into the 20-year implementation of the resolution on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy, which was adopted at the fifth plenum of the ninth Party Central Committee.
In this regard, the Party chief said more attention should be paid to reforming, developing and raising the efficiency of the collective economy, with cooperatives playing the key role.
All-level Party Committees and authorities need to directly instruct the work, considering it an important and regular political tasks. Meanwhile, Fatherland Front Committees, socio-economic organisations and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance should closely coordinate to encourage people to engage in developing the collective economy, he said.
The delegates agreed on the necessity to further improve the leadership and combat capacity of grassroots-level Party organsiations as well as the quality of Party members, helping to build a pure and strong Party and political system.
He said the work should go in tandem with the building of the organisational apparatus of the political system, and that people’s satisfaction is the gauge of the Party’s leadership capacity and the Party organisations’ combat capacity.
The leader also ordered enhancing Party inspection, supervision and disciplines, and promoting democracy within the Party and the society.
To implement tasks and solutions set in the Resolution adopted at the meeting, the Party leader laid emphasis on the need to quickly and seriously build and put into place action programmes and plans.
During the meeting, the Party Central Committee also discusses and reached high consensus on a plan to establish provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomenon./.