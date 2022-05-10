Politics Vietnam highlights significance of peace in global development Vietnam has highlighted the significance of maintaining peace for the promotion of global development at the high-level virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative (GDI), which was held in New York on May 9 with the theme “Deepening Cooperation under Global Development Initiative for Accelerated Implementation of the 2030 Agenda”.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand look to beef up ties Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan has suggested Vietnam and his country work together to further promote two-way trade, towards reaching the goal of 25 billion USD by 2025.

Politics Disciplinary warning given to former Can Tho official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 9 signed a decision on disciplinary action against Vo Thanh Thong, former chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the 2016-2021 tenure .