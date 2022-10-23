Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – The fifth Viet Vo Dao Vovinam Ambassador Championship concluded in Algiers, the capital city of Algeria on October 22, with the first prize for team coming to the Association sportive de la Surete nationale Club.



This is a traditional championship held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria and the Vovinam Federation of Algeria every two years, aiming to encourage the practice of Vietnamese martial art in the north African country and strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries.



This year’s tournament is part of activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (October 28, 1962 – 2022).



The event was launched on October 21 with the competition of more than 200 martial artists across Algeria.



In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh highlighted the history of the bilateral relations which was established even before Algeria gained independence.



Vinh expected that with strong political ties and determination of the two countries’ leaders, their multifaceted cooperation will thrive further in the coming time. He also said he hopes via the event, visitors will have a better understanding of the culture, history, and people of Vietnam.



For his part, President of the Algeria Vo Viet Nam Federation Djouadj Mohamed said he is ready to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to strengthen the cultural exchange activities between the two countries in the future.



He said that about 30,000 people in Algeria are currently practicing Vovinam and most provinces and cities have at least one club. This show the growth of Vovinam in the country.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy also held painting exhibition on the history of Vietnam - Algeria relations, Vietnamese culture, cuisine, and tourism, as well as introducing traditional dishes to the guests./.