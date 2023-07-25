Filipinos biggest spenders in Vietnam in 2022: report
Illustrative image (Photo: vietnamnet)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Philippine tourists were the biggest spenders in Vietnam last year, according to the Statistical Yearbook 2022, recently released by the General Statistics Office.
Tourists from this ASEAN country have doubled their expenditure while travelling in Vietnam, increasing from 1,124.7 USD in 2017 to 2,257.8 USD in 2019.
Belgian tourists ranked second with 1,995.3 USD, followed by travellers from the US (1,709.7 USD), Australia (1,416.5 USD), Denmark (1,383.5 USD), and Norway (1,346.2 USD).
The top ten countries with the highest spending while visiting Vietnam also include the Netherlands (1,317.5 USD), Canada (1,315.5 USD), the UK (1,212.7 USD), and Germany (1,283.2 USD).
On the other end of the spectrum, the tourists spending the least were from Laos, with an average expenditure of only 343.5 USD per person, followed by Cambodia (734.9 USD), Indonesia (804.9 USD), and the Republic of Korea (838.4 USD).
Overall, the report showed that the average expenditure of international tourists visiting Vietnam has slightly increased from 1,141.5 USD in 2017 to 1,151.7 USD in 2019.
The most significant portion of the average spending went towards accommodation, accounting for over 30% (or 347.2 USD). Spending on food made up 21.9% (or 251.9 USD), local transportation 16% (184.6 USD), sightseeing 9% (103.2 USD), and shopping 12.4% (142.7 USD).
Vietnam officially reopened to tourism on March 15, 2022. In 2022, the country received nearly 3.7 million international visitors, a 23.3-fold increase compared to the previous year but only about 20% of the figure in 2019.
In 2023, Vietnam has set a target of welcoming eight million international tourists (in the beginning of the year, before its biggest tourist sending market China officially announced reopening plans), aiming for a total revenue of 650 trillion VND. In the first six months of the year, the tourism industry has received nearly 5.6 million visitors, reaching 70% of the set plan./.