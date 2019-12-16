Society SMS campaign launched to support the poor A text message campaign to pool support for the poor and Agent Orange (AO) victims on the Lunar New Year Festival has been launched.

Society HCM City schools take libraries outdoors to encourage students to read Students of Ho Van Thanh Primary School in HCM City’s District 12 once used to huddle in a small library with only enough space for 10 of them.

Society Vietnamese students intensify connectivity with Japanese firms Nearly 200 international students, including those from Vietnam, have engaged in an exchange with representatives of 40 Japanese companies and organisations in Japan’s Aichi prefecture.

Society Free rides home for Tet offered to Dak Lak workers As many as 90 outstanding workers from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will receive free transport to return home for the upcoming 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.