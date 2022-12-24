Business Ten most notable events of industry, trade sector announced Vietnam's industry and trade sector has obtained encouraging results in 2022, contributing to the national socio-economic development. The following is a list of the 10 most outstanding events of the year as selected by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Circular economy is an inevitable path ahead: UNDP The transition towards a circular economy (CE) offers 4.5 trillion USD in economic opportunities globally by reducing waste, stimulating innovation, and creating employment, according to Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam.