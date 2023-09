NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents the title of “Hero of People’s Armed Forces” to some firefighting and rescue police units in Hanoi, the northern port city of Hai Phong, and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has called on all sectors, agencies and people to raise their awareness of and responsibility for



Minister of Public Security General To Lam also handed over the Prime Minister's certificates of merit to 12 collectives and individuals with outstanding performance in this regard.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Hue stressed that fire prevention and control is significant to ensuring national security, as well as social order and safety, and promoting socio-economic development.



The NA leader praised devotions, contributions and sacrifice of residents, officers and soldiers in the fight, and role models in the fire prevention and control and rescue movement.



Collectives and individuals honoured at the event. (Photo: VNA)



He also suggested reviewing relevant policies and laws, step up the communications work, promote fire prevention and control models and movements, strengthen the firefighting and rescue force, maximise resources from the State and different economic sectors to upgrade infrastructure and equipment in service of the work, and expand international cooperation in this sphere.



Pointing to the complex, unpredictable situation of fires and explosions, especially at mini apartment buildings and production facilities, the Chairman emphasised the importance of preparedness for fires, and the need to seriously follow guidelines of the Party, and laws and policies of the State in this field.

He also suggested reviewing relevant policies and laws, step up the communications work, promote fire prevention and control models and movements, strengthen the firefighting and rescue force, maximise resources from the State and different economic sectors to upgrade infrastructure and equipment in service of the work, and expand international cooperation in this sphere.

The leader suggested a nationwide fire safety review and stepping up inspections and supervisions, saying violations of fire safety regulations must be handled strictly. /.

