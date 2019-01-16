First commercial flight of Bamboo Airways takes off at 6am on January 16 (Source: VNA)

– The first commercial flight of Bamboo Airways officially took off at 6am on January 16.Many passengers on board the flight coded QH202 from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi voiced their satisfaction with flight attendants’ hospitality as well as the quick and professional handling of flight procedures.Bamboo Airways received a licence to transport passengers, mail, and freight following national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget operators Jetstar Pacific and Vietjet Air, and Viet Nam Air Service (VASCO).The airline started selling tickets from 12pm on January 12, with minimum prices at 149,000 VND (6.4 USD) each.Bamboo Airways is part of the Viet Bamboo Airlines Company based in Quy Nhon city of Binh Dinh province. Viet Bamboo Airlines Company, owned by property developer FLC Group, was established in 2017 with the charter capital of 700 billion VND (31.4 million USD).FLC has positioned Bamboo Airways as a hybrid airline, blending low-cost traits with those of traditional or full-service carriers to meet the demands of every market segment.The group has also invested in infrastructure for aviation operations, such as upgrading Phu Cat Airport in Quy Nhon city and roads connecting the airport to the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone.As planned, the carrier will operate 37 routes connecting major cities and tourist destinations at home and abroad in 2019. The first domestic routes will be Hanoi-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-Dong Hoi, Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City, and Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don. Up to 60 domestic flights per day are planned.Flights to Asian countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore, and Europe will use wide-body aircraft.It has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Civil Authority of Vietnam on using landing services and security checks at Tan Son Nhat (HCM City), Noi Bai (Hanoi), Phu Cat (Quy Nhon), Dong Hoi (Quang Binh), Tho Xuan (Thanh Hoa), and Cat Bi (Hai Phong).–VNA