First batches of Vietnamese lychee arrive in Japan
The first batches of fresh “thieu” lychee to Japan, more than 2 tonnes in total, have gone through customs clearance at Japan's Nirata International Airport and will be hitting shelves soon, according to the Plant Protection Department.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
Japanese experts on June 18 examined and supervised phytosanitary measures and treatment for the lychee in the northern province of Bac Giang where the fruit was grown. The shipments were made by exporters Ameii Vietnam JSC and Chanh Thu.
The two companies dispatched two other shipments to Japan by sea on June 20, around 3 tonnes each, which are expected to arrive the country within seven days.
Japan is expected to purchase about 100 tonnes of fresh “thieu” lychee from Vietnam this year.
Over the last four years, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has worked with the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) to conduct testing and negotiations to pave the way for the export.
Last year, the MAFF finally agreed to import lychee from Vietnam.
Earlier, Japanese experts went to Bac Giang’s Lục Ngan district to check and were satisfied with the lychee growing areas granted with export standard codes. However, they still have to directly supervise the process of harvesting, preserving and packaging of lychee exported to this market.
The lychee exports must be packed and treated with methyl bromide fumigation at facilities approved by the Plant Protection Department and MAFF with a minimum dosage of 32g per cu.m within two hours, under the supervision of Vietnamese and Japanese plant quarantine officers./.