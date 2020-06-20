Business Developing industrial infrastructure critical to catching FDI flow: Confab Vietnam needs to focus on developing the infrastructure system of industrial zones (IZs) to draw clean and quality foreign direct investment (FDI) in the context of the global production shift, heard a conference on June 19 in Hanoi.

Business Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Business Dong Nai anticipates new investment waves Industrial parks in Dong Nai province in the gateway of the southern key economic zone have been preparing for an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Business Phu Tho strives to meet targets amid COVID-19 Despite being severely impacted by COVID-19, the northern province of Phu Tho will still attempt to meet targets set for 2020 rather than making adjustments.