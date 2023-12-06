The first Cambodia–Laos–Vietnam friendship bicycle tournament opens in Vientiane on December 6. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The first Cambodia–Laos–Vietnam friendship bicycle tournament opened in Vientiane on December 6.

Organised by the National Assembly of Laos, the event was part of the sidelines activities to welcome the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit taking place in Laos from December 4-7.

The sporting event gathered 45 cyclists from the three countries to compete in a 35.2-km distance race in Vientiane.



According to the organising board, the race will serve to promote the regional sports movement, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen the close friendship among the three countries while contributing to the success of the summit and spreading the message of peace, friendship, solidarity, and cooperation for prosperity and sustainable development.

In the individual category, Vietnamese cyclists secured gold and bronze medals while silver medal went to a Cambodia cyclist.

Meanwhile, in the team category, the Cambodian team took the first place, followed by those of Laos and Vietnam, respectively./.