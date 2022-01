At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

- A person who came in contact with 13 imported cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant was the first recorded case of Omicron in the community in the capital city of Hanoi, according to information announced at the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s meeting on January 26.In the meeting, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong said that there was a risk of community transmission of Omicron in Hanoi.The capital city has now seen 118,111 cases and is still on alert level 2 (medium-risk).