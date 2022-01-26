Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

"In the coming weeks we could see a slight drop in daily cases," said Cuong."The drop will be caused by people travelling back home for Tet, and daily cases will return to 3,000 cases per day after the holiday if people do not adhere to prevention methods," he added.To curb the rise of the pandemic, Hanoi will raise awareness among citizens, as well as reduce large gatherings./.