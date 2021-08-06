A Malaysian Airlines plane touched down Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City in the evening, bringing the special drug to Vietnam.

This is the first consignment of the 1 million doses of Remdesivir that India has agreed to deliver to Vietnam following negotiations between the Vietnamese Embassy in India and Remdesivir manufacturers of India.

The Ministry of Health said Vietnam has used Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients at some medical facilities. The results showed that the drug Remdesivir helped patients reduce their viral load quickly.

The drug is used for treating COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms. It has been used in more than 50 countries and territories worldwide such as the US, the European Union, Japan, Singapore, and India./.

