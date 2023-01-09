Culture - Sports Salonpas HCMC Marathon 2023 opens The Salonpas HCMC Marathon opened on January 7 in the Phu My Hung Urban Area of the country's southern economic hub with the participation of 10,000 local and foreign runners.

Culture - Sports Nearly 3,500 runners attend Vietnam Trail Marathon Nearly 3,500 runners from 32 countries and territories were present in Moc Chau district, the northwestern province of Son La on January 7 to participate in Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) 2023.

Culture - Sports Vietnam gains broadcast rights for 32nd SEA Games The Vietnam Cable Television Corporation (VTVcab) has become the first in the country to hold the broadcast rights for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to launch firework displays in 30 locations Fireworks will light up the skies over 30 locations in all 30 districts and town of Hanoi during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Vietnam’s largest national holiday, the municipal People’s Committee announced on January 6.