Business Vietnam to face huge development challenges in coming decades: Conference Vietnam will face major development challenges in the coming decades, Jonathan Pincus, a senior economist at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said at an international conference in Hanoi on November 25.

Business Vietjet offers double promotions to celebrate biggest shopping season Not only one but two attractive promotions are offered by Vietjet to passengers to celebrate the atmosphere of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping festivals across the world.

Business Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports face UKVFTA-related opportunities, challenges Thanks to the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports to the European nation now enjoy many advantages which, however, also come with several challenges.

Business Energy demand to outpace supply in short term Electricity demand has been growing steadily since 2021 and is expected to surpass domestic output in the short term.