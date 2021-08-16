This first self-amplifying mRNA vaccine in Vietnam has been developed by the US-based Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., who is partnering with Vingroup’s VinBioCare in the clinical trials and manufacturing at the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi.



mRNA technology helps produce a lower-dose vaccine that can induce a strong immune response to COVID-19 variants such as Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma.



The mRNA vaccine underwent first and second-phase trials in the US and Singapore, where it showed its efficiency.



In Vietnam, however, it will be tested in human clinical trials in three phases to ensure it is safe for use./.

VNA