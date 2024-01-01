Videos Hanoi targets 26.5 million tourists in 2024 Hanoi recorded an estimated 24 million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a remarkable annual increase of 27%, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Travel Pathway to sustainable development for Cat Ba Archipelago With the Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago recently becoming Vietnam’s first inter-provincial UNESCO-listed world heritage site, the job to ensure a harmony between the conservation of the archipelago and the exploitation of related economic benefits has become a major concern for both local authorities and residents.

Travel Mekong Delta draws visitors to classic destinations The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, one of the country's seven key tourism regions, has identified 53 classic destinations designated by the Mekong Delta Tourism Association.

Destinations Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago: World Cultural Heritage Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern Province of Quang Ninh and neighbouring Hai Phong City is the first Vietnamese inter-provincial site listed by the UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage. UNESCO’s recognition has enhanced the value of this vast, majestic, and beautiful area.