Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh - founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam Leaving the country for national salvation with a desire to liberate the nation, leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (later President Ho Chi Minh) has worked actively, urgently and creatively to prepare for the birth of communist organizations, predecessors of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics Infographic Preparation for 13th Party Congress completed The 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee wrapped up on January 17 after completing all the contents of its agenda.