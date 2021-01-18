First Party Congress: anti-imperialism, anti-war
The First Party Congress was held from March 27-31, 1935 in Macau (China).
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicSix commodities record export values of over 10 billion USD in 2020
Of the export staples, six commodities registered an export value of over 10 billion USD in 2020.
See more
InfographicPresident Ho Chi Minh - founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam
Leaving the country for national salvation with a desire to liberate the nation, leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (later President Ho Chi Minh) has worked actively, urgently and creatively to prepare for the birth of communist organizations, predecessors of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
InfographicImportant holidays and historical events for 2021
Vietnam’s public holidays are administered by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam (MOLISA).
InfographicPreparation for 13th Party Congress completed
The 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee wrapped up on January 17 after completing all the contents of its agenda.
InfographicImportant issues of Party Central Committee's 15th plenum
The 15th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee convened in Hanoi on January 16. The event is of special significance as it discusses and makes decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress.
InfographicTop 10 most outstanding international events in 2020
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the Top 10 events that shaped the world in 2020.