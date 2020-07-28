Business Another factory licensed to export milk to China Another Vietnamese factory has been granted with a transaction code to export dairy products to China, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business PM demands continued restructuring of credit organisations The steering committee for the restructuring of credit organisations held a meeting in Hanoi on July 27 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Canadian firms eye on investment opportunities in Can Tho More and more Canadian businesses are eager to explore investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially in the spheres of hi-tech agriculture and waste treatment, said Canadian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nanas.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.