First session of 9th Lao National Assembly wraps up
The first session of the 9th National Assembly (NA) of Laos wrapped up on March 26 in Vientiane after five days of working.
In his address at the closing ceremony, Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane affirmed that the session was a success, with a series of important issues for the country being approved.
The session elected the Chairman of the 9th NA, the State President, and the Prime Minister, and adopted organisational structures for the legislative body and the Government.
It also approved the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan, the State Budget Plan for the 2021-2025 period, as well as the five-year master plan of the 9th National Assembly, and the NA’s plan on issuing and amending laws in the next five years.
Notably, the Lao NA approved a new government structure with only 17 ministries and two ministerial-level agencies, down by one ministry and one ministerial-level agency compared to the previous term.
The legislature set an annual economic growth target of 4 percent or more over the next five years.
The NA Chairman affirmed that the success of the session demonstrates the unity and high political responsibility of delegates, helping to consolidate and build a strong people’s democratic state to shoulder the heavy tasks assigned by the nation and the people.
The success of the session is the basis for organising the implementation of political tasks during the 9th-tenure NA, he stressed.
He suggested the Government urgently reform the personnel organisation apparatus to suit its roles, rights, and duties, thus achieving the socio-economic development targets set by the NA./.