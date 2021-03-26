World Thailand eyes exports of 6 million tonnes of rice in 2021 The Thai Commerce Ministry has launched measures to increase rice exports to 6 million tonnes this year, valued at around 150 billion THB (4.83 billion USD), with Indonesia, China, Bangladesh and Iraq set to be the main markets under government-to-government (G2G) deals.

World Thailand: Central bank slashes 2021’s GDP growth forecast to 3 percent The Bank of Thailand has slashed its economic growth forecast this year to 3 percent from 3.2 percent made in December, given the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and tepid tourism.