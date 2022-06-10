Sci-Tech Thanh Hoa makes digital transformation strategic task The north central province of Thanh Hoa has been implementing digital transformation for over one year across its localities in line with the resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress for the 2022-2025 tenure.

Business Vietnam: ideal destination for global tech giants Vietnam is again in the spotlight after Apple’s move to shift production activities to this Southeast Asian country, according to TRT World page of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.

Sci-Tech Vung Tau moves to bring digital transformation online Vung Tau city authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau have taken on a project promoting the digital transformation of the government, economy and society, according to Tran Ba Viet, director of the municipal Department of Culture and Information.