Hossam Heiba, President of Egypt’s General Authority of Free Zones & Investment, visits EuP Egypt Factory. (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) - Vietnam's European Plastics Joint Stock Company (EuP) has inaugurated a factory specialising in producing filler masterbatch in Sadat city, Menoufaya province of Egypt, marking the first factory of a Vietnamese enterprise in the Middle East country.



The EuP Egypt factory was built on an area of more than 34,000 sq.m with an investment of 30 million USD. It is designed to have 24 production lines with a total capacity of 300,000 tonnes a year, creating jobs for more than 300 local workers. Its products will serve the Egyptian market and exports to the Middle East, Africa, Europe and America.

Founded in August 2022 in Egypt with 100% investment capital from Vietnam, EuP Egypt Industries Company, a subsidiary of EuP, has an ambition to expand markets and become a multinational company.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung (second from the right) and Chairman of the Egyptian Investment Management Authority and Processing Zones Hossam Heiba (third from the right) cut the ribbon to inaugurate the factory. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on January 15, Hoang Quoc Huy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EuP, said the EuP Egypt factory is an important step in the company’s expansion strategy, adding that it is a symbol of cooperation and development between Vietnam and Egypt.



Hossam Heiba, President of Egypt’s General Authority of Free Zones & Investment (GAFI), highlighted the significance of the factory as the first project of a Vietnamese enterprise in Egypt, saying it reflects the Egyptian Government's efforts to attract foreign investors.



He affirmed that Egypt will always encourage and protect foreign investors, including Vietnamese ones. He also expected that more Vietnamese businesses will invest in his country./.