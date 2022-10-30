First Vietnamese racer joins French motorsport tournament
Nguyen Gia Bao has become the first Vietnamese female racer to participate in the FIA Motorsport Games, with the 2022 version of the event underway at Circuit Paul Ricard in La Castellet of Marseille in France.
Bao, who is the first Vietnamese professional racer licensed by FIA, competed in the Auto Slalom category.
She is also the first Vietnamese woman to join the FIA's Women In Motorsport Commission.
This year, FIA Motorsport Games attracts many famous racers from 76 countries and territories globally.
According to the schedule, the tournament will last until October 31./.