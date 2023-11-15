First Vietnamese wins ISPOR Research Excellence Award
Assoc. Prof., Dr. Tran Xuan Bach, a lecturer of the Hanoi Medical University, has won the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR)’s LMIC Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award.
This award recognises individuals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with demonstrated outstanding health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) achievements.
Bach is the first Vietnamese to receive this award, thanks to his research outcomes on evaluating the effectiveness and finding barriers in expanding new medical technologies, including vaccines and therapies, thus contributing to controlling epidemics such as HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.
Last year, in a list of 1,000 leading global scientists in terms of research publications over the last 13 years announced by Research.com, a reputable academic research portal, Bach with his publications on community health ranked third and was the only Vietnamese to be present in the top 10.
He was also the youngest to be granted the Associate Professor title in Vietnam – at the age of 32 in 2016./.