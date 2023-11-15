Society Police officials of Lao Cai, China’s Honghe county hold talks Deputy Director of the Lao Cai provincial Police Department Col. Tran Quoc Huy held talks with Huang Bizhong, chief of the public security bureau of Honghe county of China’s Yunnan province, in northern border Lao Cai city on November 14.

Society National news agencies of Vietnam, Armenia ink cooperation deal The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Armenpress News Agency of Armenia signed a cooperation agreement via video conferencing on November 14, marking the official collaboration in specialised activities between the two national news agencies.

Society PM chairs sixth meeting of Steering Committee for Administrative Reform Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 chaired the sixth meeting of the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform via a videoconference linking 63 cities and provinces nationwide.