Culture - Sports Hanoi eyes to form network of cultural and creative hubs Hanoi's Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), on October 2 organised a workshop entitled “Consultation on Hanoi’s Cultural and Creative Hubs Network”.

Culture - Sports Young artisan breathes new life into traditional handmade paper With a desire to bring traditional handmade paper closer to contemporary life, young artisan Doan Thai Cuc Huong has created products that bring a breath of fresh air into traditional Vietnamese culture by mixing in modern aesthetics.

Videos Ninh Binh infuses cultural elements into OCOP products Ninh Binh province is endowed with rich historical and cultural values as the former capital of Vietnam in the 10th and 11th centuries. These values have now been integrated into signature local products within the “One commune - One product” (OCOP) programme.