Environment New marine spatial planning aligns with sustaining environment, marine resources The national marine spatial planning project, which has been approved by the appraisal council, is an important tool to firm up the National Master Plan and create a basis for managing natural resource exploitation and use, protecting the environment, and conserving the marine ecosystem.

Environment Plastics network leverages innovation to tackle single-use pollution Innovative ways to reduce plastics pollution took center stage at the Plastic Innovation Hub Vietnam (Hub Vietnam) Demo Day 2023 held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Business Resource mobilisation plan first step in JETP implementation: workshop A consultation workshop was held in Hanoi on October 27 to finalise a draft resource mobilisation plan to implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).