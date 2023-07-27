Illustrative photo (Photo: quochoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – About 500 delegates representing workers and employees across Vietnam are to attend the first Workers’ Forum on July 28 in Hanoi.

To be chaired by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the forum is among the activities to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Union (July 28, 1929 - July 28, 2023).

It is expected to create conditions for workers to voice their thoughts and aspirations, and propose and recommend to the National Assembly and its leaders on policies and laws related to employees and trade union activities.

The forum will focus on three main groups of issues, namely the creation of jobs, the implementation of and opinions on law projects directly related to the rights and interests of employees, and the expression of thoughts and aspirations.

It will be organised in the form of direct exchanges and discussions between leaders of the National Assembly and those of ministries and branches at the central level with trade union members and workers./.