Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on December 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,662 VND/USD on December 1, down 3 VND from the previous.

Business Plenty of space for growth in Vietnam’s consumer market Vietnam’s consumer market has substantial potential to grow and the country has shown a great deal of resilience post-pandemic, according to Mr Corey To, an economist from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (China).

Business Eleven-month CPI increases 3.02% year on year The consumer price index posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Bac Giang takes action to develop digital economy Bac Giang province is accelerating the implementation of digital transformation, with a focus on developing the digital economy.