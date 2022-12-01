Fishery exports exceed 10 billion USD in 11 months
Fishery exports reeled in 10.14 billion USD as of November this year, up 27% annually, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) -
Of the sum, Tra fish and shrimps contributed 2.2 billion USD and 4.1 USD, up nearly 62% and 14.6% year-on-year, respectively.
Tra fish’s sharp increase was thanks to the strongest annual surge in the product’s average price, at 50%. Exporters have also seized an opportunity to increase their market share created by the Russia-Ukraine conflict which limits the supply of white fish.
Overall, shrimp export turnover has retained good growth so far thanks to strong rises recorded in the first half of the year. In the last half, the value declined due to a decrease in market demand and a short supply of raw materials. The product’s average export price did not increase as strongly as Tra fish, as it faced significant competitive pressure from those of Ecuador and India.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Tuna exports, notably, were said to certainly rake in 1 billion USD this year, marking a new record.
General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Truong Dinh Hoe said Vietnam’s fishery export has completely recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the export value is projected to hit 11 billion USD in 2022./.