Politics Art official shows support to Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs for the 14th National Party Congress holds in-depth, comprehensive and objective ideas, and shows the significance of the work as well as the Party's consistent, proper, and scientific views on personnel affairs, commented Tran Thi Thu Dong, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations.

Society Website supplies comprehensive information about Dien Bien Phu Victory A special website supplying information about the historical military campaign Dien Bien Phu that led to the world-shaking victory of the Vietnamese army over French colonial forces in 1954 has been launched by Nhan Dan (The People) newspaper.

Society World Water Day 2024: Leveraging water for peace World Water Day 2024 was initiated by the United Nations and has the theme “Leveraging water for peace”. On this day, Vietnam emphasises its significance and rapid progress in improving clean water supply nationwide, especially in densely-populated areas with ethnic groups and remote communities.

Society Kien Giang strengthens anti-IUU fishing communication campaigns The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will continue cooperating with the High Command of the Coast Guard Region 4 to enhance communications work to raise fishermen’s awareness about the fight against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.