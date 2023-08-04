Business Hanoi launches OCOP product, safe farm produce fair Hanoi launched a week-long event on August 3 to popularise and promote sales of products of the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) Programme and craft villages, as well as safe agricultural and food products.

Business More business conditions need to be removed to create momentum for enterprises Besides reducing business conditions, a number of ministries and sectors have continued to issue and enforce new business conditions with stricter requirements that cause difficulties for enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Business SVB: 120 trillion VND social housing credit package rolled out To date, 10 provinces have sent their lists of projects for access to a 120 trillion VND (5.11 billion USD) housing credit package, heard an online conference on reviewing a resolution to remove difficulties for the development of the real estate market chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 3.

Business Vietnam expects more positive economic recovery in H2 Vietnam’s economy started the second half of this year with positive signals which are expected to pave the way for a better recovery in the coming time.