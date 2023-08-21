Violinist Bui Cong Duy and invited artists from the US will perform at two special concerts to mark 30th anniversary of Saigon Opera House. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two special concerts will take place at Saigon Opera House on August 25-26 to mark the house’s 30th anniversary with the participation of leading violinist Bui Cong Duy and invited artists from the US, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).

Famous guests performing in the two concerts include violinist Chuong Vu; Taiwanese-American cellist Grace Ho (China); American pianist Max Levinson; Taiwanese violist Yi-Wen Chao and cellist Phan Do Phuc.

The concerts will be under the baton of the famous Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

The August 25 night concert is set to begin with concerto Grosso for violin, piano, percussion and string Orchestra by Nguyen Manh Duy Linh, a musician who graduated with a master's degree in music composition from Russia’s Magnitogorsk State Conservatory.

It will be followed by the Double Concerto for Clarinet, Viola, and Orchestra in E minor, Op.88 by German composer Max Bruch, which will be performed by Bui Cong Duy and Yi Wen Chao.

The concert will end with a double concerto for violin, cello and orchestra by composer Johannes Brahms, performed by Bui Cong Duy and Phan Do Phuc.

The August 26 concert will begin with the concerto "Vietnam's Four Seasons" for violin and orchestra by composer Dang Hong Anh who received her master's degree from Russia’s National Academy of Music in 1998. Some of her works have been performed throughout Europe, Asia and Vietnam.

Bui Cong Duy and Chuong Vu will perform the concerto with the symphony orchestra of HBSO.

The concert will end with a concerto for violin, cello, and piano by Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the greatest composers in musical history./.