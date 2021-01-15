Health Int’l cooperation needed for COVID-19 fight: Official Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on January 15 highlighted the need to enhance international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, especially as the disease still threatens the lives of millions of people around the world.

Health HCM City sees high HIV infection risk from undetected virus carriers An estimated 5,500 people living with HIV in the community have yet to be identified in Ho Chi Minh City, with about 30 percent having high viral load rates that are potentially transmitting the virus to others, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung.

Health Da Nang should stay vigilant to prevent COVID-19: health official The central city of Da Nang should remain vigilant, and build detailed plans for COVID-19 prevention particularly when the Lunar New Year 2021 nears, Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong has said.

Health COVID-19 vaccine trials in Vietnam strictly follow WHO’s guidance The trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam strictly follow the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international organisations in terms of safety and immunity, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at a press conference in Hanoi on January 14.