Five imported cases of COVID-19 bring national tally to 1,536
Vietnam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,536 after five imported cases were reported on January 15, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The latest patients include a 23-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Canada and a 61-year-old US expert. Both were sent to quarantine right upon their arrival in HCM City and are now being treated at Cu Chi hospital.
The others are Vietnamese citizens who came home from the US and were quarantined after arriving in central Da Nang city.
A total 1,389 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have recovered, while fatalities remain at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 10 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and 12 thrice.
More than 18,290 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 146 at hospitals, 16,642 at designated facilities and 1,507 at home or in their accommodations./.