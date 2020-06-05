Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 4 Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on June 4, marking the 49th straight day without community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.

Health HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

Health British pilot's condition greatly improves Health condition of the most critical Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, a British pilot working for Vietnam Airlines, is improving and he was able to communicate with medics, HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital announced on June 3.