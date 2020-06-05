Five more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals, total recoveries at 307
Five more patients had recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from hospitals in Vietnam on June 5, raising the total to 307.
Three patients are discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on May 18. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)
All are Vietnamese who returned home on a repatriation flight from the Russian capital Moscow on May 14.
Three were admitted to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on May 18 while the other two were treated at the Hai Duong Provincial General Hospital.
The patients tested negative for the coronavirus two or three times and are in a stable condition, with no fever or cough.
They will continue to be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days.
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on the morning of June 5, making it 50 successive days no new infections have been found in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the 328 cases, 188 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
There are currently 8,143 people with close contact to a confirmed case or who entered a pandemic-hit area now in quarantine at hospitals, State-designated quarantine camps, or at home./.