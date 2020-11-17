Five new imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 17 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 infections, all among passengers returning from Russia, from 6am to 6pm on November 17, bringing the tally to 1,288, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The patients, all Vietnamese, were quarantined upon arrival after returning from Russia.

So far, Vietnam has recorded 691 locally infected cases of COVID-19. The country has been free of virus transmission in the community for 76 straight days.

As many as 1,124 patients were given the all-clear while the fatalities remained at 35. No patients are in critical conditions at present, the treatment sub-committee said.



Among those still under treatment, eight have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 others twice, and 15 thrice.



There are 16,125 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 205 in hospitals, 15,043 in other quarantine sites, and 877 at home or accommodation facilities./.