Residents in Chau Thanh district’s Phu Phong commune in Tien Giang province receive water from free supply sites run by the People’s Committee. (Photo: VNA/VNS)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated 800 million VND (nearly 34,000 USD) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

The money comes from the ministry's Vietnam Environmental Protection Fund.

The provinces are Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau, all in the Mekong Delta.

The ministry has instructed the provinces and Can Tho City to ensure water for production and households under the Prime Minister’s guidance on urgent solutions for prevention of drought, water shortage and saltwater intrusion.

They must also compile a list of residential areas facing water shortage that need urgent priority for help.

The ministry has set up a team to help the localities investigate and seek fresh water sources.

Drought and water shortages have occurred throughout the country, especially in the Mekong Delta region, as low rainfall and saltwater intrusion have occurred since December.

Saltwater intrusion in several areas has been deeper than during the same period of 2016 when it reached record levels.

The situation is expected to continue for some time, experts said.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City has received donations totalling more than 9 billion VND from enterprises, organisations and individuals in the city to help people in areas affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the south central, Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions.

Enterprises and organisations in the city have transported water containers to people in these areas.

The Prime Minister has also approved an allocation of 530 billion VND from the central backup budget for this year for the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, and Bac Lieu./.