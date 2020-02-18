Travel Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills With blooming bell-shaped peach blossoms, Ba Na Hills in the central coastal city of Da Nang look more dazzling than ever.

Travel Tourist arrivals in Quang Ninh forecast to drop in Q1 due to COVID-19 outbreak Tourist arrivals in the northern province of Quang Ninh is forecast to decline significantly in the first quarter this year due to outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Travel Hoi An among world’s most romantic places Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.