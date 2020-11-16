Flight brings home nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens from Canada
A Vietnam Airlines repatriation flight brought home nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens from Canada on November 15 – 16 thanks to concerted efforts of competent authorities from both sides.
Vietnamese passengers line up for pre-departure procedures at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada before boarding a flight home. (Photo: VNA)
On board the flight were children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, students who completed their courses in Canada, stranded tourists and people visiting relatives in Canada whose visas had expired and those in extremely difficult circumstances.
The Embassy of Vietnam in Canada sent staff to provide pre-departure assistance to the passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport before they boarded the flight.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 were strictly put in place by the national flag carrier to protect their health.
Upon arrival at Quang Ninh’s Van Don International Airport, all crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
Authorities will arrange more flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in the future, depending on the COVID-19 situation and domestic quarantine capacity./.