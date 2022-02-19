Flight from Japan was not denied entry: CAAV
The information that a flight from Japan to Vietnam had to return on February 17 night as it was denied entry was not correct, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Illustrative image (Source: japantimes)Hanoi (VNA) – The information that a flight from Japan to Vietnam had to return on February 17 night as it was denied entry was not correct, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
A representative of the CAAV told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on February 18 that many flights to northern airports on February 17 night could not land due to thick fog.
A passenger flight operated by Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) departing from Narita airport was planned to land at Da Nang airport in central Da Nang city or Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City if it could not land at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi as scheduled.
The selection of the alternate airport would be decided by the flight crew after consulting the air traffic controller.
Many flights had to be diverted and landed at the Da Nang airport on February 17 night, preventing it from receiving no more flights. The fight from Japan, therefore, should be diverted to the Tan Son Nhat airport.
However, public security officers at the Tan Son Nhat airport told the CAAV that they had not received any suggestion for entry from airlines for their diverted flights although the airport still could handle them.
“We think that the captain and the carrier decided themselves to return to Japan,” the representative said.
The CAAV has been contacting the ANA representative at the Tan Son Nhat airport to verify the information, but yet to receive its response./.