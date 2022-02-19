Society Quang Tri: 108 explosives safely detonated The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) said on February 18 that its team has safely moved and detonated 108 dangerous explosives found in a Melaleuca forest in the central province of Quang Tri’s Hai Son commune.

Society Hanoi postpones school reopenning plan for grades 1 to 6 in inner districts The People’s Committee of Hanoi on February 18 agreed with the city Department of Education and Training's proposal to adjust the plan to allow students from grades one to six in 12 inner districts to return to school for face-to-face learning from February 21.

Society Ministry reviews performance of 2021-22 school year's first semester An online conference was held in Hanoi on February 18 to assess the implementation of the education-training sector in the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Society VBF official highlights prospects of circular agriculture New initiatives, smart production concepts, new farming models, digitisation, more efficient logistics and a greater focus on circular agriculture and responsibility for the environment will be highlights for this year, said David Whitehead, head of the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Agri-Business Working Group at the annual VBF dialogue in Hanoi on February 18.