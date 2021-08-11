Specifically, flights between Can Tho – Hanoi and Phu Quoc – Hanoi were suspended, while only two return flights were operated between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi per day, starting from 0am on July 22 until further notice.



Due to the complicated developments of the pandemic, the number of flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi has further reduced since July 24.



The ministry suggested the CAAV consider cutting the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi two-way flights to below two per day, given the current situation./.

VNA