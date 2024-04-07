Flights, tours to Taiwan remain normal after earthquake
Flights from Vietnam to Taiwan (China) are still running after a strong earthquake hit Taiwan on April 3.
A road is closed in Taiwan (China) after the earthquake. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Beijing (VNA) – Flights from Vietnam to Taiwan (China) are still running after a strong earthquake hit Taiwan on April 3.
For tours to Taiwan, Vietravel said its three delegations with 71 members were visiting Taiwanese cities when the earthquake occurred.
However, none of them travelled to quake-hit areas, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the company’s partners in Taiwan.
The firm also said it has not received any cancellation requests from clients for tours scheduled between April and June so far, adding the earthquake struck the eastern district of Hualien, while most of Vietravel’s tours are in Western Taiwan.
Vietravel is working to ensure the safety of its clients and trips will be rescheduled flexibly based on the natural disaster situation in Taiwan, it said.
Nguyen Thanh Hoang Nhu, a Vietnamese student in Hualien, said she and her friends have gradually returned to the normal life after the quake.
Trieu Van Tuan, a Vietnamese worker in the Taiwanese district, said factories there have resumed their normal operations following the natural disaster, adding as Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes, his company has equipped its labourers with basic knowledge and skills.
As of April 6, the death toll from the quake had risen to 13, with six others still missing./.