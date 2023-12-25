The two provinces of Yala and Narathiwat are hardest hit by the flooding with dozens of communes and districts submerged and many schools closed.(Photo:thethaiger.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities on December 25 announced that heavy rain over the past two days has caused flooding in the southern provinces of Thailand, affecting tens of thousands of people and disrupting the operation of many roads and railways.

The two provinces of Yala and Narathiwat were hardest hit by the flooding with dozens of communes and districts submerged and many schools closed.

The heavy rain has also caused problems at sea, with at least seven ships sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea since December 22. Thailand's national railway company said heavy rain also caused track subsidence, halting railway services to the Malaysian border.

Authorities have warned people in the southern provinces to be ready to evacuate if the flooding situation gets worse. Currently, provincial officials are working with local authorities to seek drainage solutions in flooded areas and assess the extent of damage.

The Thai Meteorological Department previously predicted that the northeast monsoon would affect the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region with strong winds. On December 24-25, a low-pressure system strengthened along the Malaysian coast, moved through the southern region of Thailand, and made landfall in the Andaman Sea, causing heavy and very heavy rain in some areas in the southern downstream region.

The department has advised people in those areas to take precautions against sudden flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves with a height of 2 to 4 meters are forecast. Vessels operating in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, especially in stormy areas, are advised to exercise caution, while small vessels in the Gulf of Thailand are urged not to head to sea during this period./.