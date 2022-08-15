Houses and bridges have been damaged by floodwaters in Xayaboury province. (Photo:vientianetimes.org.la)

Hanoi (VNA) - Floods triggered by days of heavy rain have affected thousands of residents in the northern areas of Laos, according to Xinhua news agency.



The floods have hit the four provinces of Xayaboury, Huaphan, Luang Prabang, and Vientiane, with at least 10 districts affected, according to the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.



In some areas, roads were flooded and water and electricity supplies cut off.



In Xayaboury province, local authorities declared a state of emergency on August 12 after the Houng River overflowed its banks, swamping riverside villages and partially submerging houses. More than 10 villages in five districts of the province were affected.



The province's Deputy Governor Phetthixay Sounvilay was quoted by local media as saying that some 600 military personnel have been called in to assist with the relief efforts.



In Vientiane province, the Xong River in Vangvieng district overflowed its banks, inundating local communities and resorts at a tourist hotspot. Some bridges were damaged.



Local authorities in Huaphan and Luang Prabang provinces are bracing for similar situations, including preparing safe places for displaced people to take shelter.



A lot of people in the affected areas are currently in need of shelter, food and drinking water as well as boats to move around, according to media reports./.