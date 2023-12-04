Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of flood victims in Malaysia’s northeastern state of Kelantan continued to increase with a total of over 4,600 people taking shelter at evacuation centres as of 3pm on December 4.

According to the Malaysian Department of Social Welfare, the victims are being housed in 12 relief centres.



Floods also forced residents in some states to evacuate over the past few weeks as the eastern coastal areas of the country experience adverse weather conditions.

The meteorological agency issued warnings about heavy rains due to the monsoon season in the northeast, which lasts from October to March, bringing strong winds and expected rough seas in the northern states and the eastern coastal region./.