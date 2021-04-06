World Malaysia develops digital economy The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced the MyDigitalWorkForce Work In Tech (MYWiT) initiative, described as a training and hiring programme aimed at boosting the digital business services sector as well as developing quality tech talents in the country.

Politics Egyptian media highly evaluates Vietnam’s new leadership A number of Egyptian newspapers on April 5 ran articles on Vietnam’s new leadership which, they said, will contribute to consolidating the relations between the two countries.

World Singapore to accept Digital Travel Pass in May Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on April 5.